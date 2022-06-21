Buhari forwards Business Facilitation Bill to National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022 to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, read the President’s letter dated June 17, 2022 at the plenary on Tuesday.

He said the bill would promote the ease of doing business in the country.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 seeks to promote the ways of doing business in Nigeria by amending relevant legislation.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

