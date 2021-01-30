Buhari gets new ADC

President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Lt. Col. Yusuf Dodo as his Aid-de-camp (ADC).

The new ADC replaces Lt. Col. Mohammed Abubakar, who is expected to proceed on a refresher course in Chile next month.

Abubakar has been President Buhari’s ADC since 2015.

Until his appointment, Dodo was the Academy Adjutant at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Although the appointment of the president’s new ADC has not been made public by the presidency, sources in the State House confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday.

