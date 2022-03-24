Buhari, Ghanaian President meet again in Abuja, Mali, others likely top agenda

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo-Akufo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting between the two West African leaders was the second in one month.

They met on February 22 to discuss the current situation in Mali and a few other countries in the sub-region.

Although issues discussed at Thursday’s meeting have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the political situation in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea where the military had toppled democratic governments.

Addo-Akufo is the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

