Buhari gives NSA, Police, other security agencies marching order over killings in northern Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday ordered an immediate inquest into the insecurity bedevilling the Northern region in the wake of the death of some commuters at the hands of suspected bandits in Sokoto State.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Sokoto government on Wednesday, confirmed that 23 persons died of injuries sustained from burns after bandits shot at a bus conveying travellers from Sokoto to Kaduna.

Muhammad Bello, the spokesman to Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, confirmed the development in a statement.

“Contrary to speculations that over 40 people lost their lives in a bandits attack a 42-seater bus traveling to Kaduna on Monday, facts have emerged that 23 people lost their lives during an attack at Gidan Bawa village in Isa local government area of Sokoto State,” the statement reads.

In a bid to effectively tackle the menace, Buhari in a statement issued on his Facebook page mandated the National Security Adviser, the Police and the Department of State Services to investigate the incident in order to forestall future occurrences.

READ ALSO: Northern youths protest insecurity, killings, task Buhari to take control

The President said, “I have dispatched a high-level delegation of Security and Intelligence chiefs, led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), to Sokoto and Katsina States, in response to the spike in the activities of bandits in the two States.

“Other members of the security delegation are the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.

“I am expecting from them an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow, to effectively deal with what is no doubt a worrying situation.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in the quest to ensure the security of the lives of the Nigerian people, wherever they might be in the country. Everything that is required will be committed until total success is realized.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now