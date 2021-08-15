Buhari goes on isolation after UK trip

48 hours after returning from the United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his entourage to the European nation have proceeded on self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Federal Government.

The President returned to the country after a three weeks trip to the UK on Friday.

Those on the President’s delegation to Britain were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and the National Security Adviser, Major-Gen. Babagana Munguno (retd).

In UK, Buhari participated in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

He later visited his doctors for a routine medical checkup.

The Nigerian High Commission in the UK had last Friday closed down its operations for 10 days after two officials tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said President Buhari’s decision to proceed on isolation was in compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

The statement read: “Mr. President and all of those on his delegation will isolate in line with NCDC guidelines for international travel. They were all tested on Friday and will follow up with another test in due course.”

