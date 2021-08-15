News
Buhari goes on isolation after UK trip
48 hours after returning from the United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his entourage to the European nation have proceeded on self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Federal Government.
The President returned to the country after a three weeks trip to the UK on Friday.
Those on the President’s delegation to Britain were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and the National Security Adviser, Major-Gen. Babagana Munguno (retd).
In UK, Buhari participated in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.
He later visited his doctors for a routine medical checkup.
READ ALSO: Buhari returns from 8th medical trip to London since 2015
The Nigerian High Commission in the UK had last Friday closed down its operations for 10 days after two officials tested positive for COVID-19.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
He said President Buhari’s decision to proceed on isolation was in compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.
The statement read: “Mr. President and all of those on his delegation will isolate in line with NCDC guidelines for international travel. They were all tested on Friday and will follow up with another test in due course.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...