Politics
Buhari, Gov Bagudu meet on abduction of Kebbi college students
Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Wednesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the abduction of students and teachers of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri.
Armed bandits had on June 17 abducted an unspecified number of students and teachers at the college.
The governor, who briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said the President reiterated his directives to security agents to deal with criminal elements terrorizing the citizens.
Bagudu commended the security agents for rescuing some pupils and teachers and called for more support from all Nigerians to end the insecurity across the country.
He said: “I visited Mr. President to further brief him about the unfortunate incident in Kebbi State, at the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, where several bandits overwhelmed the security agencies and abducted a number of pupils, teaching staff and non-teaching staff, and the regrettable loss of a police officer in the process.
“Some pupils were also wounded in the process, and while a few others are still in the hands of the terror gang; even though some successes have been commendably achieved by the security agents who rescued some pupils and teachers.
READ ALSO: Kebbi govt orders closure of seven schools over insecurity
“I explained to the President that the security agencies have mobilised and are doing a great job, assisted by the military, the Nigerian Air Force, the police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), vigilante, and community leaders.
“They are still at it and they are doing a great job. But we need more support by all Nigerians and in fact all to ensure that we give them our maximum cooperation to finish what they have started.
“The President as always, expressed sympathy to those innocent persons who are held hostage against their will by terror elements and he condemned the action of all terror groups, wherever they are, whether they are bandits, Boko Haram, or any group that is taking away the liberty and freedoms and, in fact, lives and livelihoods of others.
“He maintained the instruction he has always given to the security agencies to give their maximum best in dealing with those criminal elements.”
