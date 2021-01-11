Buhari, govs, should resign if they can’t handle insecurity in Nigeria –Falana

Mrs Funmi Falana, wife of constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state governors in the country to resign from office if they can no longer tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

Mrs Falana who is also a lawyer and a human rights activist, said this on Sunday, January 10, at Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the 2021 edition of her Annual Get-Together for the inmates of the Erelu Adebayo Children’s Home.

She said that the Federal Government as well as state governments have failed on security and should all resign since it is obvious they can no longer tackle the situation in the country.

“Nigerians are afraid to go out; Nigerians fear for their lives; they are afraid for their security. It is very sad. Nobody ever envisaged that Nigeria will get to a situation like this,” she said.

Continuing, she said:

“There is the need to do something about the security of the citizens. A government that is unable to guarantee the security of the citizens is a failed government, so if they cannot protect the Nigerian people, the governments have failed.

“I want use this opportunity to tell government at all levels that there is need for them to do something urgent on the level of insecurity in our society. A government that is unable to guarantee security of the citizens is a failure, it is a failed government.

“We are reminding them that it is their constitutional responsibility under chapter two of the constitution to provide security for the people. It is as if they are helpless and if that is the case, they should resign and we will know we don’t have a government. Nigerians are afraid to go out, it is very sad, nobody envisaged Nigeria we got to this stage.”

