‘Buhari govt most corrupt in Nigeria’s history’ —Anglican Bishop

The Archbishop of the Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of the Enugu Diocese of Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

The clergy who made this assertion while interacting with journalists in Enugu on Monday evening, rated the Buhari administration as a big failure especially in the anti-corruption fight.

Archbishop Chukwuma said it was saddening that a “government that was voted into power owing to its promise of coming to fight corruption and improve the economy, had worsened the state of affairs in the country.”

“When Buhari was coming in 2015, he promised change, we embraced him, but rather than what was promised to Nigerians, what we are seeing is worse.

“Corruption has gone to a high level. There is too much embezzlement and money laundering under this government.

“Corrupt officials who are indicted and arrested are not being imprisoned, even those that were imprisoned by the last administration have been granted pardon.

“We were told about billions of recovered loot, where is it? That’s why I said the government is too corrupt. They are re-looting recovered money,” the man of God said.

Archbishop Chukwuma further described the development as a clear indication that the government was not committed to the anti-corruption fight, while equally blasting the government over the spiralling inflation in the country, lamenting that essential commodities had gone far beyond the reach of the common man.

“Inflation is now too high like never before. A litre of petrol is now sold between N250 and N300.

“Salaries are not being paid; many states are yet to implement minimum wage. Brain drain is on the highest level, medical officials especially have all deserted the country and the government is just moving on as though everything is normal.

“The only interest of this government is on taking loans everyday, we don’t know how the debt will be paid; we are not even seeing what they are doing with the loans.

“Oil theft has worsened. The vessel that was discovered, why should it be set ablaze, destruction of evidence. Some people are supposed to be fired for doing that but nothing has happened,” he lamented.

