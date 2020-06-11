Buhari govt one of the most irresponsible in our history –Arewa group

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been described as one of the most irresponsible governments in Nigeria’s history, according to the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN.

The Arewa group made the comments on Thursday in a statement issued by its President, Isah Abubakar, who explained that Buhari’s administration has witnessed the killings of thousands of Nigerians more than any other government in the history of the country.

While expressing concern over the incessant killings in the country, the NYCN said that it was unfortunate that those saddled with the responsibility of protecting citizens’ lives and properties no longer do so.

Abubakar said; “The government of President Muhammed Buhari has witnessed the killings of thousands of Nigerians more than any other government in the history of this country, this categorically means that the President Buhari-led administration is one of the most irresponsible governments in our history.

“The President must learn to let go of irresponsible people in his government for the progress and security of the country. Service chiefs must be relieved of their appointments and Ministers should be reshuffled for failing to do their jobs as expected.

“It’s a fact that President Buhari has failed his citizens from all parts of the nation and northerners are highly disappointed in his leadership,” the statement by the NYCN concluded.

