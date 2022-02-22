Buhari govt taking loans to fund projects promised Nigerians – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday defended the borrowings by the Federal Government.

Fashola, who addressed participants at the 21st edition of a town hall meeting put together to showcase the current administration’s achievement in infrastructural development in Abuja, said the loans the federal government took from multilateral lenders were used to fund projects the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised Nigerians during its campaign.

He said: “Our promise of change as a party and government is manifesting in the area of road transport infrastructure.

“The money we have borrowed is being invested in all parts of Nigeria and it is driving growth.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to inject more funds into infrastructural development – Fashola

Fashola said the federal government has found a solution to the problematic Apapa/Oworonshoki expressway with the construction of a new 37 km road from Apapa Port to the Toll Gate which would last for at least 50 years after completion.

The minister also identified Bodo-Bonny Bridge in Rivers which was the only access to the site of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) as another project fixed by the government.

“The third most significant project is the Second Niger Bridge which would be delivered and inaugurated before the end of the year.

“We are in 76 federal tertiary institutions. We have completed and commissioned 29 and started a round of 22 last year before the ASUU strike,” the minister added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now