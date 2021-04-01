Buhari govt’s achievements in health sector under-reported – Minister | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari govt’s achievements in health sector under-reported – Minister
The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnibe Mamora, said on Thursday various outstanding achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the health sector were grossly under-reported.
The minister stated this at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Modular Theatre Complex and Amenity Ward at the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Igbobi, Lagos.
He said: “I think the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the health sector had been grossly under-reported. People here can bear me witness.
“We have been on a tour of the country inaugurating various developmental projects which are basic healthcare infrastructure for the past few months.
“We have been on the tour of Federal Medical Centres (FMCs) in Jalingo, Katsina, Abeokuta and recently Ebute Meta, Lagos, where we inaugurated different projects.
“I will also say, without mincing words, that these projects will grossly reduce the medical tourism that we have been talking about and minimise the monies spent on foreign exchange.”
Mamora said the COVID-19 had been a blessing in disguise to Nigeria, adding that the pandemic forced the government to increase its budgetary allocations to health sector and subsequent improvement in basic health infrastructure.
“I think COVID-19 pandemic is a blessing in disguise for us in Nigeria because we have seen the need to provide more health infrastructure to Nigerians.
“We have improved the number of Intensive Care Units (ICU), creation of isolation centres and other facilities in spite of the little resources that we have.
“Having this type of facility, first of its kind in terms of complexity in Nigeria, is a good thing to note.
“I am, therefore, appealing to the management of the hospital to ensure adequate maintenance of the facility,” the minister added.
