Buhari grants automatic employment for 65-ex-corps members in civil service

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted automatic employment to 65 former members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the Federal Civil Service.

He also awarded the beneficiaries scholarships to pursue their academic programmes to the Doctorate Degree level at any university of their choice in the country.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, took the decision at the NYSC 50th Anniversary Honours Award held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Thursday.

Buhari announced a cash prize of N250,000 for each of the top award winners and N200,000 for other award recipients, including the physically challenged ex-Corps members at the event.

President said 52 out of the 65 recipients got the Presidential Honours Awards, while 13 physically challenged ex-corps members were recognised under the NYSC Hope Alive programme.⁣⁣

He, thereafter, directed the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Federal Civil Service Commission and the Minister of Education to ensure compliance with the order.

