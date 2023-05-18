News
Buhari grants automatic employment for 65-ex-corps members in civil service
President Muhammadu Buhari has granted automatic employment to 65 former members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the Federal Civil Service.
He also awarded the beneficiaries scholarships to pursue their academic programmes to the Doctorate Degree level at any university of their choice in the country.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, took the decision at the NYSC 50th Anniversary Honours Award held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Thursday.
READ ALSO:Buhari challenges new governors to deliver on campaign promises
Buhari announced a cash prize of N250,000 for each of the top award winners and N200,000 for other award recipients, including the physically challenged ex-Corps members at the event.
President said 52 out of the 65 recipients got the Presidential Honours Awards, while 13 physically challenged ex-corps members were recognised under the NYSC Hope Alive programme.
He, thereafter, directed the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Federal Civil Service Commission and the Minister of Education to ensure compliance with the order.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...