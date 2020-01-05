Buhari, Guinea Bissau’s president-elect meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met Guinea Bissau’s president-elect, Umaro Muhktar Embalo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, Buhari reiterated his desire for stability, peace, progress and prosperity in the West African sub-region.

Embalo, according to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to the President, Garba Shehu, came to Nigeria on a “thank you visit” following his victory in the country’s general elections.

President Buhari told the new Guinea Bissau leader that development was impossible without stability in the sub-region.

He also commended the outgoing President, José Mário Vaz, for ensuring peaceful conduct of the election.

President Buhari expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their people, and reiterated his commitment to peace, progress and prosperity in the sub-region.

