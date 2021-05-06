Buhari happy at release of Kaduna college students by bandits | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari happy at release of Kaduna college students by bandits
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his elation at the release from captivity of the students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka, Kaduna State.
This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.
The federal governemnt also called for the release of the kidnapped students of Greenfield University and other people still in captivity.
“We are happy they have been released,” President Buhari stated shortly after the students regained their freedom.
Read also: Army confirms rescue of five of abducted Kaduna college students
“We express our deep appreciation to all the actors who contributed one way or the other to this happy outcome, in particular, the defence and security agencies, the officials of the Ministry of Environment and the government of Kaduna State. We thank Nigerians for their prayers.
“The President appeals for the release of the students of the Greenfield University and all other citizens held in captivity, expressing the strong determination of his administration to ensure that Nigerians lived in a country where everyone can move where they want when they want without the fear of kidnapping and banditry.”
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the bandits attacked the school during the early hours of March 11, abducting the 29 students.
However, Abdullahi Usman, who is the Chairman of the Parents’ Committee, didn’t state if any ransom was paid to secure the students’ freedom.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
