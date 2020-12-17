Buhari happy with release of abducted Katsina students – Presidency

The presidency said on Thursday President Muhammadu Buhari was very happy with the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science School, Kankura, Katsina State, by their abductors.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said Buhari described the release of the students as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community.

He wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, describing their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country, and international community.”

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Laureta Onochie, said the president received the news of the students’ release by the armed bandits with joy.

“Mr. President receives the joyful and delightful news of the release of the students of Kankara School,” she added.

The students were released by the criminals in Tsafe, Zamfara State, on Thursday evening.

The Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the boys were at Tsafe and would be transported to Kankara on Friday.

Armed bandits had last Friday invaded the college and took away an unspecified number of students after a gun duel with the police.

