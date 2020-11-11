Buhari harps on Daura’s virtues, says he’s needlessly misunderstood by many

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Mamman Daura as a man of great virtues but widely and needlessly misunderstood by so many.

The President stated this on Tuesday in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, to felicitate with Daura on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

According to Buhari, Daura is “a dedicated public servant, consummate administrator, and one of our worthiest gentlemen who is widely misunderstood by so many.”

According to President Buhari, “it’s impossible to sit down with Daura without gaining from his vast experience, knowledge, and wisdom.”

The President noted that “among Daura’s unappreciated virtues are his humility, compassion and zeal to provide mentoring to many who are privileged to be with him or close to him.”

Further describing Daura as “a veteran of Nigeria’s political history and active participant in its development,” Buhari added that “the revered journalist and public administrator is needlessly misunderstood.”

Daura, a nephew to the president, has often been accused of being one of the cabals running the government of Buhari.

An allegation President Buhari and his handlers, have debunked severally, maintaining that the president and not any cabal, is in total control of his government.

