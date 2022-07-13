Buhari harps on education for children in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday charged Nigerians to inculcate the right values and attitudes through education in their children.

The President, who made the call when he visited the Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk in his palace, also highlighted the importance of technological in today’s competitive world.

He, therefore, tasked all Nigerians to make genuine sacrifices in order to move the country forward.

READ ALSO: ‘Education not a ticket to govt jobs,’ Buhari tells Nigerian youths

Buhari said: “My focus has always been on training the children to be relevant wherever they find themselves. I told my children, particularly the girls, that they can only get married after getting a first degree.

“We should ensure the children get a proper education. The knowledge they acquire should not be towards getting government jobs. We don’t have jobs in government anymore. With technology, governments are becoming smaller, nimble, and efficient.

“Emphasis should now be on skills acquisition and competence in creation and deployment of technology. During the COVID-19, we asked all level 12 downward to stay at home, and surprisingly the systems worked effectively.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now