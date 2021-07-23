Buhari has achieved a lot with meagre resources —Presidency

The Presidency has boasted that against all odds, President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved a lot with the meagre resources and time available to it.

The President who met with 12 governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in his country home in Daura, Katsina State, on Thursday, urged “historians and intellectuals to be factual in keeping the record of his administration,” especially in guiding the electorate to make the right choice of leadership for the country.

After the meeting which was part of the Eid-eI Kabir celebrations, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a press release made available to Ripples Nigeria on Friday, said Nigerians should be grateful for having a man like Buhari as the President as he has achieved so much.

The statement reads:

Read also: Buhari has no third term plan – APC

“President Muhammadu Buhari has called on intellectuals and historians to be fair to the present administration so that those who are looking for leadership positions will not exploit the political ignorance or lack of knowledge of the people.

“The President said the future of the country would be shaped by the diligence and honesty of those who document history and provide analysis of situations, knowing the value of what obtained in the past, and afterwards.

“He added that the APC government has done its best and thanked God for what we have been able to achieve with the available meagre resources and time, otherwise we would have been in trouble.

“According to President Buhari, the security situation had improved compared to the instability in the North East before 2015, and the South South, where some parts of the north were directly under the control of terrorists, while the south was facing serious challenges.

“The subsequent development in the North West is the most amazing, where people who lived together, spoke same language and shared common faith started killing each other and rustling cows.

“This administration had to change the security chiefs and we had to get down to the fundamentals of providing security.

“If you look at the situation in relation to time and resources, you will find out what we have been able to achieve.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions