‘Buhari has been lying to Nigerians, he should resign immediately’

January 29, 2020
Senator-Eyinnaya-Abaribe
By Ripples Nigeria

Senate minority leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday states that President Muhammadu Buhari has been lying to Nigerians over the war against terrorist sect Boko Haram.

He therefore called for the immediate resignation of Buhari.

More details coming…

