Buhari has been turned into a lame duck president —PDP

“Three years to the 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned President Muhammadu Buhari into a lame duck,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said.

The party said that the APC succeeded in doing so “given the manifest failure of Buhari’s administration in all sectors of national life.”

In a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said:

“The PDP says the frenzy by the APC to commence the 2023 election campaign, just a year into President Buhari’s second tenure of four years in office, further confirms that APC leaders are now looking beyond its current structure and government, having realized that the next three years under the Buhari-led APC administration would be a waste.”

The opposition party alleged that the underground moves by APC leaders to disown the Buhari administration, given its failures; “the conversation about possible change of their party’s name as well as the plot to destabilize the PDP, are signs of desperation to hold on to power despite APC’s failures and explicit rejection by Nigerians.”

The statement read further, “Our party and indeed discerning Nigerians have seen through the rambling of the APC, which is merely raising dusts to foul the political firmament in a bid to cover for its lack of internal cohesion, failure in governance and reneging on the promises they made to Nigerians in other to have access to power.

READ ALSO: APC will shock Nigerians with massive defections from other parties – Buni

“The attitude and character of the APC have manifestly shown that it is mortally afraid to stand election in 2023, given that Nigerians have seen through their antics and are determined not to have anything to do with such a deceitful, beguiling, divisive and incompetent party in future elections.

“APC has shown that it is a party without conscience; the reason it has failed, in the last five years, to bring together a Board of Trustees that ought to serve as the custodian of its supposed ideals and principles.

“It is therefore not surprising that under five years, the APC has remained inchoate, uncoordinated, rudderless and totally unable to operate a steady and stable national leadership; a situation that shows why their administration is plagued with confusion, infighting, widespread corruption and collapse of central. command structure of governance.”

The attack by the PDP is coming as APC leaders recently visited former President Goodluck Jonathan, a PDP member.

After the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi dumped the PDP for the APC, the ruling party has also been bragging of how a massive defection from PDP and other parties to the APC ahead of the 2023 election, would shock Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions