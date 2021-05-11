Buhari has been working, he does not deserve insults —Gov AbdulRazaq | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari has been working, he does not deserve insults —Gov AbdulRazaq
Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has warned Nigerians and critics of President Muhammadu Buhari against insulting and disparaging his person as he (Buhari) was doing his best for Nigeria.
AbdulRazaq who gave the admonition on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital, during the distribution of Ramadan gifts tagged ‘Baba for all’ to the vulnerable, widows and less privileged across the 16 local government areas of the state, said that Buhari as the leader of the country, deserves respect and not denigration.
He added that the President has done exceedingly well in the area of infrastructure, as well as being a good “manager of poverty.”
“Most of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors rode on Buhari’s back to power. Though we had our own ‘otoge’ in Kwara but he led the party amiably,” the Governor said.
“So we are not going to sit around and have people denigrate the leader of the country for no just reason. The man has been working.
“He has done exceedingly well and because he would not talk, the opposition is taking advantage of that to pull him down. No we would not allow that.
“When there was a lot of money in this country, it was mismanaged. But when Baba came in, the money has dwindled.
“There is no money today but President Buhari has been able to manage that. He is an effective manager of poverty. What he has been doing is to manage poverty.
READ ALSO: Buhari should be impeached, he has nothing to offer Nigerians —Northern Elders
“The effect of COVID-19 has hit hard on global economy not just Nigeria. It hit Nigeria the hardest as the vast majority of us earn our wage daily. So the shutdown affected us more.
“No matter what they say about Baba Buhari, nobody has accused him of embezzling money. That is where it starts from. The man is prudent and diligent. He is making sure that things are done right in every sector.
“In the area of security, we have our challenges. But when baba came in, only Maiduguri was in the hands of the government of Nigeria, all the other local government areas of Borno state were in the hands of none state actors. But today things have changed.
“Before Baba came on board, bombs were going on in Kaduna, Kano and even Abuja. United Nations office was bombed. We always seem to forget that and latch on to the momentum of now.
“Before President Muhammadu Buhari took over the reins of power in 2015, you could not even travel between Lagos and Ibadan because of the total collapse of infrastructure in the country.
“We also had challenges going to Abuja either through Mokwa or Kabba. The railway system was none existence. But since President Buhari came in most of these challenges in the area of infrastructure are being tackled,” the Governor added.
Isaac Dachen
