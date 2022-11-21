‘Buhari has created 24m jobs since 2015’, APC chieftain, Ayodele, claims

A chieftain of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayodele Adewale, has claimed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has created three million jobs every year since coming into office in 2015.

According to his claim, it means the current administration has created 24 million jobs in the almost eight years of its coming to power.

Adewale, the State Organising Secretary of the APC, who made this disclosure on Monday while featuring as a guest on Arise TV Morning Show programme, said the promise made by the APC to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is being fulfilled by creating three million jobs each year.

Adewale, a former Executive Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government of the state, faulted a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), that 133 million Nigerians were multi-dimensionally poor, saying the Bureau did not take into account the jobs created by the administration and the several interventions it has carried out to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

When asked however, to give credible details on the jobs created, Adewale said:

“If you invite me to your programme next time, I will bring you factual written facts from all the Ministries and Agencies. When you put all of it together, it is beyond three million jobs.

“Give me another opportunity; I don’t want to be rhetorical about it. If you had told me this question before I came, I would have gotten you evidential facts from every agency.

“I am telling you that the APC government has created more than three million jobs aggregately. Do you know how many agencies we have in Nigeria? Let us break it into simple mathematics. By the time you put all these numbers together, it’s beyond that,” he said.

