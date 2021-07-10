Buhari has done well for Nigerians – Gov Badaru

The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammadu Badaru, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari has done well for Nigerians by ensuring infrastructural development to fast track sustainable socio-economic development in the country.

Badaru also commended President Buhari over the implementation of the agriculture transformation and National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), amongst others.

The governor stated these during a reception organized for Senator Grace Bent who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yola.

Senator Bent is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) before joining the APC and represented Adamawa South Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2007 and 2011.

Badaru said the Buhari administration had made a giant stride towards improving road, rail, aviation and power infrastructure as well as various interventions designed to address social, economic, and security challenges in the country.

He said: “Buhari is honest, transparent, and sleeps with Nigerians at heart.

“Nigerians are beginning to see the effort of Buhari in all sectors and people are now joining the APC in thousands.”

The Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, congratulated Senator Bent for joining the party.

Buni, who was represented at the event by the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, said Bent would be carried along and treated like other members of the party.

