Politics
Buhari has done well for Nigerians – Gov Badaru
The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammadu Badaru, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari has done well for Nigerians by ensuring infrastructural development to fast track sustainable socio-economic development in the country.
Badaru also commended President Buhari over the implementation of the agriculture transformation and National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), amongst others.
The governor stated these during a reception organized for Senator Grace Bent who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yola.
Senator Bent is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) before joining the APC and represented Adamawa South Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2007 and 2011.
Badaru said the Buhari administration had made a giant stride towards improving road, rail, aviation and power infrastructure as well as various interventions designed to address social, economic, and security challenges in the country.
READ ALSO: Buhari, a tribal president, has alienated many groups in Nigeria —Northern Elders
He said: “Buhari is honest, transparent, and sleeps with Nigerians at heart.
“Nigerians are beginning to see the effort of Buhari in all sectors and people are now joining the APC in thousands.”
The Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, congratulated Senator Bent for joining the party.
Buni, who was represented at the event by the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, said Bent would be carried along and treated like other members of the party.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....