Buhari has engendered mistrust among Nigerians —Pa Adebanjo

The spokesman of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Wednesday at the Ripples Nigeria Dialogue which held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, launched a scathing attack on President Muhammadu Buhari over the current state of affairs in the country.

According to the Afenifere spokesman, President Buhari has enabled the entrenchment of corruption due to “the wrong people in his cabinet.”

“Corruption is worse in Nigeria now than it has ever been because of the people Buhari surrounds himself with.

“There is gross mistrust in the country and unfortunately, the man ruling us now (Buhari) has made it worse.

Adebanjo also reiterated the calls for restructuring in order to heal the fractures within the country.

“Nigerians want restructuring and dialogue to rebuild trust in Nigeria.

“That is why Nigerians are clamouring for restructuring because each region was dependent with a clear autonomy.”

Tracing the history of Nigeria to the era of the country’s founding fathers who had a clear vision for the nation, Pa Adebanjo said:

“Obafemi Awolowo wanted a constitution that would make every region in Nigeria grow at their own pace.

“At that time, the centre had it’s specific functions during the era of Sardauna, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Awolowo.

“Each region had its embassy in the United Kingdom because they had their autonomy and we were still one Nigeria.

“The coming of the military in 1966 was the beginning of Nigeria’s problems. That is why Nigerians are clamouring for restructuring because each region was dependent with a clear autonomy.

“It is not hatred that make us criticise this country but the patriotism and love we have.

“We need to ask ourselves why the north has more states and local governments than other parts of Nigeria.

“The population disparity between Kano and Lagos States is fraudulent due to resource control and revenue allocation.

“I campaigned for Buhari because he promised us restructuring but he has disappointed us.

“Tinubu foolishly had an agreement with Buhari and restructuring was part of it.

“But what has he done when he came into power? He has disappointed us seriously.

“Nigerians want restructuring and dialogue to rebuild trust in Nigeria. Nigerians must beg Buhari to agree to what the people want.”

