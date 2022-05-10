Buhari has exposed me to good governance – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday he has been exposed to good governance by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo, who stated this when he paid homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, at his palace as part of his consultations before the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, said he would adopt President Buhri’s leadership style if elected as the country’s president next year.

He said: “Your Royal Highness, I have served as Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari for the past seven years and with God helping us, I will see out that term till May 2023.

“But in that capacity, I have been exposed to governance of a complex and diverse level my office has allowed. Thanks very much to the openness and transparency of our President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“I have learnt a lot and I know that even during that period that I acted as President of this country, I was exposed to so much.

“And if given the opportunity in 2023, I will continue with the legacies of the President.

“At all times, the concern of our government is the plight of the common man, how to ensure that the common man is given a fair chance to be employed and to have a decent living.

“This is the reason why several of our projects that we have undertaken, especially the social investment programme, have been to better the life of the common man.

“But also, we have been concerned about young people; how we can improve, not just the quality of education of our young people, but the opportunity for young people to get jobs, to be employed and to have a decent standard of living. This is very important for us as a government.

“And this will also explain why I am running for the President of this country come February 2023.”

