Buhari has final say on APC presidential candidate – Gov Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s anointed candidate would secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

The governor stated this when Rotimi Ameachi’s campaign team led by its Director-General, Ali Ndume, met with the APC delegates in the state.

He said Borno State has not decided on any aspirant but would pick its choice based on the President’s preference and the delegates’ convictions.

Zulum said: “Borno State delegates will vote based on their conscience. But again, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, is very important in this political equation. We are still waiting for him to tell us what to do and we will follow. His advice is very important so we have to wait for his advice.

“Nigerians should pray for a good candidate to emerge irrespective of tribe, region or ethnic background but a candidate that will ensure the APC forms the central government come 2023.”

