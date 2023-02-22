Buhari has impacted lives of common Nigerians – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari has impacted on the lives of ordinary Nigerians with his administration’s policies and projects.

The Vice President stated this in a keynote address at an event titled: “Preserving PMB Legacy,” held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

Osinbajo listed some of the government policies to include the N-Power programme, the TraderMoni and cash transfers to vulnerable Nigerians among others.

He said: “The petty trader who was able to expand her business because of TraderMoni; the unemployed graduate who benefitting from the N-Power programme discovers a new and profitable path in addition, the passengers who could not hide their excitement at the seamless operation of the modern railway system or the state-of-the-art airport terminals are testimonies from Nigerians.

“These are real people provided with a springboard to do more for themselves and for their communities; real people inspired to hope and believe that Nigeria can be positively transformed in our lifetime.

“I believe I speak the mind of the president when I say that our administration considers it a privilege and an honour to serve the people of our great nation as we have done in the last eight years.

“These accomplishments are the hard-won dividends of the social contract we entered into with the Nigerian people when we came into office in 2015.”

