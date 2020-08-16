Buhari has no hand in Na’Abba’s invitation by DSS —Presidency

The presidency on Sunday described as a publicity stunt, reports alleging that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Umar Ghali Na’Abba, was invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his alleged comments against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The DSS had on Friday invited Na’Abba for questioning over his recent interview on the state of the nation.

He is expected to meet the secret police in Abuja on Monday.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to the President, Garba Shehu, who reacted to Na’Abba’s situation in a statement in Abuja, urged Nigerians to ignore the claim linking the president with the ex-speaker’s invitation by the DSS.

He said: “Our findings have revealed that Na’Abba’s invitation has nothing to do with his alleged utterances which, in any case, did not catch the attention of the presidency, or of any serious politician for that matter.

“There are serious politicians who talk and the presidency responds because such politicians make statements that must get attention.

“Flash-in-the-pan politicians and those who fabricate political relevance don’t bother anyone.

“We advise Na’Abba to distance the presidency from the situation he has found himself and sort himself out accordingly.”

