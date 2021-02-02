Buhari has no moral right to criticize Eastern Security Network –Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he (Buhari) has no moral right to criticize the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security outfit set up the group in 2020.

Kanu took to his Twitter handle to blast the President and governors in the South-East for condemning the ESN, especially after its operatives invaded a Fulani settlement in Isiukwato local government area of Abia State, where they chased away the herders, burnt down their houses and slaughtered their cattle.

In a series of tweets, Kanu wondered why the Buhari-led government that has always turned a blind eye to activities terrorists while granting them pardon and even sponsoring some of them to schools abroad, should have any issue with the outfit which has the mandate of tackling insecurity in the South-East.

He also attacked the Nigerian Army’s decision to rehabilitate and re-integrate “so-called repentant Boko Haram insurgents back into the society.”

“When your President does not prosecute TERRORISTS but pardons and gives them scholarships. When your Governors negotiate with BANDITS and pay them,

“When your security agencies rehabilitate terrorists and induct them in your Army. They lose the moral right to traduce #ESN. We move!” Kanu tweeted.

In another tweet, Kanu wrote:

“If the FULANI terrorists invading your communities are FOREIGNERS as late @MBuhari had said, then Nigeria is at war with FOREIGN elements but instead of fighting them off & protecting you, the @NGRPresident is enabling them. That’s TREASON against Nigerians. Open your eyes!”

