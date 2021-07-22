Buhari has no third term plan – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) reaffirmed on Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari has no third term ambition or a succession plan contrary to claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe had earlier said the party would come up with a consensus and agreeable presidential candidate to fly its flag in 2023.

He said it was unfortunate that the APC’s earlier statement, countering the PDP false allegation, was being twisted and given unintended interpretations in some sections of the media.

The spokesman said: “Our statement is simple and straightforward. President Buhari has no third term ambition, a position he has personally reiterated.

READ ALSO: Buhari has no succession agreement with Tinubu – APC chieftain

“In adherence to internal democracy, when the time comes to elect the APC 2023 presidential flag bearer and other party candidates, the process will be in full compliance with the provisions of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, the APC Constitution and the approved party guidelines.

“For clarity, the APC Constitution provides that party candidates in all elections emerge through democratically conducted primary elections or where possible, consensus.”

He described the misleading interpretations given to the party’s earlier statement as a conspiracy targeting senior APC leaders and their perceived 2023 presidential ambitions.

Akpanudoedehe said this was unnecessary and misplaced, stressing that the APC leadership would not impose any candidate in the lead up to congresses, National Convention and the 2023 general elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions