Buhari has not breached Supreme Court injunction on Naira redesign —Malami

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari did not breach the Supreme Court’s injunction regarding the Naira redesign and currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Malami who stated this at the 67th Ministerial press briefing at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, said as far as rule of law was concerned, the President was not in breach of the injunction as there were many options available to Buhari.

The lingering brouhaha that has pitched the President against some governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stemmed from a ruling of a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court ordering the suspension of the February 10th Naira swap deadline, and also directing the continued use of the old notes, following a suit filed by the governors of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi States.

But in a broadcast last week, President Buhari announced that only the old N200 notes would be reintroduced to run alongside the new notes for 60 days.

The President however, insisted that the deadline for the old N500 and N1,000 notes to cease being legal tender must stand.

