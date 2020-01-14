Buhari has not ordered stoppage of salaries over IPPIS —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari had not directed the stoppage of salaries of university lecturers who were yet to enroll on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said in a statement in Abuja that the report was fake.

He said the union met with President Buhari on January 9 and discussed the IPPIS issue which the union had rejected “with sound reasons.”

Ogunyemi said: “To put the records straight, at no point during the meeting did President Buhari put a closure to the ongoing discussion on ASUU’s preference for the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

“He also did not direct that salaries of ASUU members be stopped for failure to enroll in the IPPIS.

“Any report to the contrary is circulated to mislead the public.”

He added that ASUU was committed to its tradition of consultation and dialogue which informed the engagement with President Buhari last week.

“We had useful discussions with the President and we are hopeful that our prayers will receive the expected prompt attention,” the ASUU president added.

