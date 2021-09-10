Buhari has performed well despite insecurity – PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, Chief Charles Idahosa, said on Friday President Muhammadu Buhari has performed remarkably well in Nigeria despite the security challenges.

Idahosa, who is an ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki, stated this at a news conference as part of activities marking his 68th birthday.

He said the security challenge has undermined the President’s achievements, stressing that Buhari should not be judged based on insecurity alone.

Idahosa said: “Nigerians will not be fair to this administration if judged based on insecurity. Buhari as far as I’m concerned may not be the best, but a lot of things have happened since he assumed office in 2015. But he is being judged base on insecurity.

“I know what he has done to the Nigeria Railway and what he has been doing. The railway has improved. He has tried in that sector.

“He has also tried in other infrastructures such as roads. But insecurity is just overshadowing all the good things that he is doing.

“We have to understand also that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the world’s economy, not only Nigeria.

READ ALSO: My government’s response to insecurity strong, robust – Buhari

“It is not what we expect at 100 percent. Nobody can achieve 100 percent success. But I think he has done well. Nigeria is a very difficult country to manage. The country is going through a very hard time, there is no doubt about that.”

On the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Idahosa said members of the group had succeeded in crippling the South-East economy.

He added: “It is not IPOB that the people are supporting, they are just afraid of the destruction of their property or being killed. They do not really believe in IPOB.

“Nnamdi Kanu was not born during the Nigerian civil war, so he does not know what is called war.

“I witnessed war because I was between 15 and 16 years at the time of the civil war. I know what a war is. You can’t see any person of my age calling for war .”

Join the conversation

Opinions