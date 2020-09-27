Buhari has put Nigeria on the path of greatness – Akeredolu | Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari has put the country on the path of growth and greatness.

Akeredolu, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of a thanksgiving service to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence anniversary held at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM), Akure, said Buhari had established democratic principles in addition to making a lot of fiscal policies.

He urged Nigerians to continue to celebrate the country’s anniversary, saying the country was on the path to greatness.”

The governor said: “How many presidents in this country have lost a state and welcomed the governor that won against their party?

“This is a sign of leadership and the path the country should toe. Look at the path we are following, the leadership that Buhari has offered this country.”

Akeredolu also urged Nigerians to be prepared to make the sacrifices required to move the country for greatness.

Earlier, the General Overseer of MFM, D.K Olukoya, in his sermon, urged Nigerians not to forget what God has done for them and the country as a whole.

