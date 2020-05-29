Buhari has put Nigeria on the path to ‘irreversible’ positive change –Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Friday President Muhammadu Buhari had put Nigeria on an irreversible road to sustainable development in the last one year of his re-election.

The minister, who stated this at a news conference in Abuja to mark the first anniversary of the second term of Buhari, said the president recorded the feat through mostly “bold and highly visionary” actions.

Mohammed said the last one year had been momentous, adding that never in the history of Nigeria had so many positive steps taken in so short a time.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari was elected in 2015 on the strength of his promise of change.

“Nigerians are satisfied with his performance, especially in the cardinal areas of fighting corruption, tackling insecurity and revamping the economy, and he was overwhelmingly re-elected in 2019.

“One year later, the president is taking Nigeria to the Next Level of irreversible change for the better.”

The minister added that the intractable power problem was finally being tackled in a way that would end poor power supply that had stunted Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

According to him, the days of unbridled massive importation of food were coming to an end as Nigeria has moved to become self-sufficient in major staples, especially rice.

Mohammed said with the provision of many platforms and improved welfare, the Nigerian military was living up to the task of tackling insurgency.

The minister added: “With the bold and courageous leadership provided by President Buhari, Nigeria is marching surely and steadily to join the comity of great nations.

“Change is never easy, and the birth of a new nation comes with pain.

“We thank Nigerians for their support and perseverance, and hereby reassure them of the administration’s unrelenting commitment to making life more meaningful for the citizenry.”

Mohammed assured that the last tenure of the president would witness agricultural revolution.

