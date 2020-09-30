Buhari has set unbeaten record in road projects, Garba Shehu claims | Ripples Nigeria

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari government’s road infrastructure achievement was unprecedented.

In a piece he published on his Facebook page on Wednesday and entitled “With 600 road projects, President Buhari sets unbeaten record”, Shehu claimed that Buhari’s administration has “done more than its predecessors to rehabilitate federal roads.”

The piece read in part, “As we mark the 60th Anniversary Day, the record-setting, mega roadways infrastructure development projects by the Buhari administration numbering up to 600 that are undergoing major upgradation or rehabilitation call for public attention and appreciation.

The size and magnitude of the road projects notwithstanding, the clamour by Nigerians for more motorable roads is not abating, and neither is the President Muhammadu Buhari government’s commitment to delivering on an improved national road network, which it inherited at different stages of disrepair from previous administrations. When there is a will, as the adage goes, there will be a way or two.

“Since 2015, the Buhari administration has done more than its predecessors to rehabilitate Federal Roads despite other competing infrastructural funding needs. For an Administration willed to funding numerous other critical national infrastructure projects aimed at economic self-reliance and increased domestic output, it is indeed commendable how the Buhari Administration devised economically sound fiscal strategies to fund the redevelopment of various Federal Highways, including those nearing completion.”

Shehu said that some of the 600 on-going federal road projects, whose completion, according to him, would impact economic activities include the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway, Bodo-Bonny Bridges and Road, Second Niger Bridge, the 375km Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway, Benin – Ofusu – Ore – Ajebandele – Shagamu Expressway, the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, and the Kano-Maiduguri Expressways.

