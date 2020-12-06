Buhari has sleepless nights over hardship and suffering in Nigeria –Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola says that President Muhammadu Buhari is very much aware of the hardship and suffering Nigerians are currently facing and is on top of the situation.

Aregbesola, who was speaking on Saturday, December 5, while commissioning a Central Mosque built by the Ta’Awunu Islamic Group in Iwo, Osun State, said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protest in October slowed down plans by Buhari to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians and that he would surely make things better very soon.

“The President is aware of the hardship and suffering facing the citizens of the country. This was caused by the pandemic and the #EndSARS protest which erupted in many states of the federation.

“The President is doing all his best and I can assure you that very soon, all will be well and we will be happy again,” Aregbesola said.

He added that Buhari has had sleepless nights over the situation in the country and is doing everything possible to turn around things as he is the right man to do it.

Read also: Aregbesola attempting to rewrite the history of his failure in office —PDP

The Minister also cautioned Nigerians as the festive period comes around, to be conscious of the fact that coronavirus is still very much around.

“My reasons for coming to the state are in two folds: to talk about the #EndSARS and to remind us that Coronavirus is still very much with us.

“We can’t afford to return to when the virus was at its peak in the country. That is why we must observe social distance and use our face masks always. Cases are still being recorded every day.

“During this festive period, we must be cautious. We should obey the Holy Prophet’s teachings that says, ‘when there is an outbreak of epidemic somewhere, we should not leave there and those outside should not join until the epidemic is over. We must take responsibilities of our lives,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions