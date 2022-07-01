‘Buhari has transformed Nigeria negatively,’ Northern elders aim another jibe at president

The Northern Elders Forum on Friday decried the current precarious state of the country occasioned by President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership style.

The forum is one of the fiercest critics of the Buhari administration.

The Northern elders in 2019 declared their support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and urged Nigerians to vote out the inept Buhari government.

Since the President was re-elected three years ago, NEF has been unrelenting in its criticism of the government over the worsening insecurity, increasing poverty rate, corruption, and other problems.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday, the NEF spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, identified strong and sincere leadership as the basis for the development of any country.

He cited religion and ethnicity as the major problems bedeviling the country and stalling its progress.

He also accused Nigerians of failing to learn from bad leadership exhibited by the country’s leaders.

READ ALSO: Northern Elders not convinced of Tinubu, Atiku’s ability to move Nigeria forward

Baba-Ahmed wrote: “Leadership is critical, but so is the ability to learn from past mistakes. In 2015, millions thought Buhari would transform Nigeria. He did negatively.

“You have to wonder if the results of poor leadership under which we have been sinking have taught us anything. Just look at how we have elevated faith and ethnic identity over everything else. Yet insecurity and poverty affect us all.

“No country is ever guaranteed to work and none is guaranteed to fail. To keep countries together, you need good people to lead them, strong values shared by the majority of citizens, strong institutions that will support consistent development, and citizens as stakeholders.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now