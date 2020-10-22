Buhari holds meeting with security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Service Chiefs and heads of other security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming as the endSARS crisis has continued to rock different parts of the country.

Following the shooting of peaceful and unarmed endSARS protesters on Tuesday in Lagos by soldiers, angry youths went on rampage on Wednesday, setting police stations and other government properties on fire in Lagos and in some other states.

There are speculations that Buhari’s meeting with the security chiefs may not be unconnected with the recent events and other security issues in the country.

At the meeting in Abuja were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanishakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Abas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar.

Others were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), the Director-General, Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa’i and the Chief of Defence Intelligence are also present.

