Buhari holds security council meeting with ministers, security chiefs

The National Security Council (NSC) quarterly meeting was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

In attendance were ministers, service chiefs and other top government functionaries.

Present at the meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Ministers of Defence Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Retd.).

Others were the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Retd.)

The Service chiefs at the meeting were the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi were also present.

A tweet by Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, sent through his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad, said the meeting was “majorly discussing the recent events on the Abuja-Kaduna highway and other security challenges elsewhere.”

