Buhari holds virtual FEC meeting, swears in four new permanent secretaries | Ripples Nigeria

Buhari holds virtual FEC meeting, swears in four new permanent secretaries

September 30, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in four newly appointed Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

The brief swearing-in ceremony took place just before commencement of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The four new Permanent Secretaries, including three men and a woman, are completing the list of 16 persons appointed in June, 12 of whom had been sworn-in more than a month ago.

Those sworn-in today included Mr James Sule from Kaduna; Mr Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi; Mrs Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers and Mr Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara.

