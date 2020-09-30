Buhari holds virtual FEC meeting, swears in four new permanent secretaries | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in four newly appointed Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

The brief swearing-in ceremony took place just before commencement of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Read also: Buhari replaces two ambassadors-designate, seeks Senate confirmation of FCCPC, NPC nominees

The four new Permanent Secretaries, including three men and a woman, are completing the list of 16 persons appointed in June, 12 of whom had been sworn-in more than a month ago.

Those sworn-in today included Mr James Sule from Kaduna; Mr Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi; Mrs Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers and Mr Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions