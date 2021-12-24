Buhari hopeful oil will be discovered in the North, as NNPC intensifies search

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his desire to see oil discovered in two Northeast states of Bauchi and Gombe

According to him this will balance the politics of oil in the country and create stability.

Buhari’s wish comes as the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) intensified efforts at increases in oil exploration service, spending over N30 billion in 11 months

Speaking while inaugurating projects executed by the Babagana Zulum administration in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital President Buhari added that it was more difficult for him to fight corruption as a President than when he served as Military Head of Head between 1984 and 1985.

He said: “it was unfortunate that terrorists and bandits in the Northwest and Northeast were wreaking havoc on their environment as well as their kiths and kin through their activities”

Buhari also lamented that till today, many youths still abandon arable lands in their communities and rush to cities to “drink oil money”

His words: “I was amazed and even overwhelmed that I was so ignorant when a certain professor told me that only 2.5 percent Nigeria’s arable land is being used. I didn’t know that even when I was a governor, a minister, and a Head of State.

“To be honest, I didn’t know. We were indoctrinated that we are oil-rich and don’t need to work on the farms. This made everybody to rush to the cities to drink oil money.

“Now oil has almost become irrelevant, but we thank God that oil is now discovered in Bauchi and Gombe and that will help to balance the politics of oil in the country.

