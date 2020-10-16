Buhari hosts Senegal, Guinea Bissau presidents in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted the Senegalese President, Macky Sall, and his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Embalo, to a private dinner at the State House, Abuja.
The two West African leaders were in Abuja on official engagements when President Buhari invited them for the dinner.

The Chief of Staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, some cabinet members, and presidential aides were also at the forum.
Buhari held a similar meeting with the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, last month.
