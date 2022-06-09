Buhari hosts Tinubu after success in APC presidential primary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night hosted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu, who addressed State House correspondents after the meeting, promised to sustain Buhari’s legacies if elected the country’s President in 2023.

He commended the President for providing a level-playing field for the party’s presidential aspirants.

The former Lagos State governor recalled that the President had promised many times that he would support the democratic process and had proven that with the party’s Presidential primary.

Tinubu said: “He promised the whole country and the world that he will build a legacy of transparency and consistency. I mean the legacy of a level-playing ground for all the aspirants. He will be committed to democratic principles and values and he did so.

“He didn’t endorse anybody, he didn’t impose anybody, he did not, at any time, attempt to tinker with the process of this election to favour one tribe or the other. He was steadfast, he was trust worthy, he was dependable and he was a leader.

“If he had to give it to anybody, it’s not my victory that is important, it’s the process and the management of that election that gave it to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

On the choice of his running mate, he added: “I won’t tell you that. That is my right, it’s in my pocket book.”

The APC presidential candidate was accompanied on the trip to the Presidential Villa by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Wale Tinubu.

The APC national leader won the APC presidential primary after defeating 13 other aspirants including Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in the presidential primary concluded on Wednesday.

