Buhari in closed-door meeting with APC governors

President Muhammad Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the All Progressive Congress (APC) platform.

In attendance at the meeting are APC governors from 10 states and deputy governors of Kaduna and Katsina holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is taking place less than 24 hours after a separate meeting between Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and President Buhari took place.

The meeting is believed to have been convened to examine the multiple challenges threatening to tear the party apart.

