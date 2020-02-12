Buhari in Maiduguri on condolence visit over Auno massacre

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday landed in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital for a condolence visit over the massacre of about 30 people in Auno village, close to the state capital.

The President touched down at about 12:45pm from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It would be recalled that Boko Haram insurgents had on Sunday night attacked Auno, close to Maiduguri, killing about 30 travellers, who were stranded in the village after the military had closed the gate leading to the state capital, which is just about 25 kilometres away.

Scores of cars, buses and trucks were also set ablaze by the insurgents.

