Buhari in meeting with Obasanjo, Gowon, other ex-leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a meeting with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and other former Nigerian leaders.

The meeting presided over by Buhari was held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Obasanjo, Gowon, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.); former President Goodluck Jonathan and Chief Ernest Shonekan are participating in the meeting virtually.

Those attending the meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.); Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.

The purpose of the meeting is not yet known but speculations are that it might not be unconnected with the EndSARS crisis disturbing the peace of the nation.

