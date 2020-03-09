Buhari inaugurates 12-member task force to halt spread of coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday set up a 12-member Presidential Task Force for the control of the coronavirus in the country.

The panel is headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The statement read: “Given the current global outbreak of the novel Coronavirus and its potential of causing significant disruption to health services in the country as well as impacting negatively on the economy, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19).

“This action is in preparation for the unlikely but probable major outbreak of the disease in the country which will require a multi-sectoral inter-governmental approach as advised by the World Health Organisation similar to that adopted for the HIV epidemic in the last two decades.”

The committee has a mandate of six months to deliver on the assignment.

According to the statement, the National Coordinator of the committee is Dr. Sani Aliyu.

Several ministers including Dr. Osagie Ehanire (Health), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Sadiya Umar-Farouk (Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Services), Adamu Adamu (Education), and Mohammed Mahmoud (Environment) are also listed as members of the committee.

Others are the Director-General, Department of State Services, Mr. Yusuf Bichi; Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC); Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; and World Health Organisation Country Representative.

