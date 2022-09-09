Buhari inaugurates committee on national economy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday inaugurated the Presidential Committee on National Economy.

Members of the committee include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is also the chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who represents the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and other members of the cabinet.

The committee is expected to review the national economic situation and propose measures that will improve the economy.

It will also receive regular updates on economic conditions in the country, identify issues that require urgent intervention to improve macroeconomic and fiscal conditions, review the impact of existing and new policies on the economy and provide directions to relevant institutions responsible for fiscal, monetary and other relevant policies.

READ ALSO: Buhari charges military to sustain tempo of operation against terrorists, others

In his address at the event held at the State House in Abuja, the president stressed the need for the country to address oil theft.

He acknowledged the impact of oil theft on the nation’s revenue and urged Nigerians to support the government in the efforts at addressing the menace.

President Buhari also defended the government’s borrowing to fund critical projects including the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and Second Niger Bridge, among others.

