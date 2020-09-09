Buhari inaugurates committee to drive Nigeria’s development plan

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday inaugurated the National Steering Committee to oversee the development of the Nigeria Agenda 2050, Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) to succeed Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017 – 2020 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement, said the steering committee would be jointly chaired by investment banker, Atedo Peterside and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Other members of the committee are major political parties, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), captains of industries, Labour Organizations, youth organizations and women’s societies, farmers’ associations, traditional and religious leaders, people with special needs, and members of the press.

In his address at the inauguration, the president said the Federal Government planned to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years.

He said it had become necessary to develop Successor Plans to the Nigeria Vision 20:2020 and the ERGP, which both lapse in December this year, in order to ensure continuity and efficiency in the country’s development planning.

The committee, according to President Buhari, would oversee governance structure comprising the Central Working Group and 26 Technical Working Groups for the important national assignment.

He said: ”The main objectives of these Successor Plans are to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years, particularly given the World Bank’s projection that Nigeria will become the world’s third most populous country by 2050 with over 400 million people.

”It is my expectation that the Steering Committee will oversee the execution of key deliverables, including recommending measures to ensure the continuous implementation of the Plans even after the expiration of the tenure of successive Administrations – including legislation, if required.

“Such legislation may introduce much-needed rigour and discipline to the nation’s development planning as well as institutionalise planned outcomes for the future. I trust that our partners in the National Assembly will support us in exploring these reforms.”

